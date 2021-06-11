All Things Bama Podcast: After a Week of Visits, Where Do Things Stand with Alabama Recruiting?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

On the latest episode on the All Things Bama Podcast, Sports Illustrated All-American recruiting director and analyst John Garcia Jr. joins host Tyler Martin to breakdown 2022 running back Le'veon Moss' commitment, where things stand with multiple in-state prospects and what should be the area of focus in the Crimson Tide's 2022 class moving forward.

What will this 2022 class look like and how many will Coach Nick Saban and company take? Could it be a smaller group given the eligibility numbers are out of whack due to players using an extra year because of the pandemic and how active Alabama has been in the transfer portal?

Garcia and Martin discuss and highlight the recruitments of Mobile linebacker Shemar James and Anniston standout Antonio Kite. Could they be the next to join the Crimson Tide?

The two also dive into offensive line and defensive back prospects that are high on Alabama's board like Denver Harris, Tre'quon Fegans, Tyler Booker and much more.

Lastly, if there's any Group of Five school that could throw a wrench into a blue-blood's, like Alabama, efforts on the recruiting trail, could it be UCF?

The Knights are hosting multiple Crimson Tide targets like Jeremiah Alexander, Justice Finkley and TJ Dudley this weekend on official visits.

