All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Basketball Closing In On SEC Regular Season Title

After squeaking by South Carolina and then throttling Georgia by 33 points on Saturday, the University of Alabama men's basketball team moved closer to winning the Southeastern Conference regular season championship.

On the newest All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell recap the week that was for Crimson Tide hoops and the week ahead, that includes games against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

If Alabama were able to win these next two contests, it will win at least a share of the title and a third win would give them the outright title.

What does the Crimson Tide's path to a No. 1 seed look like? If the season ended today, what region would Alabama be in the NCAA tournament?

Is the 8th-ranked Crimson Tide the most dangerous team in the country, not named Baylor or Gonzaga? Where does coach Nate Oats belong in the national coach of the year discussions?

