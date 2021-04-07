All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Basketball Heating Up on Recruiting Trail

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, Anchor, or wherever you get your podcasts. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

On the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell pay tribute to Alabama superfan Luke Ratliff, discuss the recent commitment of Charles Bediako and how the Crimson Tide is looking during spring practices.

Blackwell also gives out his Alabama baseball update before the team takes on UL Monroe on Wednesday afternoon.

Martin and Blackwell share memories, reflect on Ratliff's life, and discuss what made him such a special human being for the first part of the show. How should Alabama memorialize him? Rename the student section? Hang something in the rafters?

Bediako's pledge give coach Nate Oats and company a top five recruiting class in the country. Could the Crimson Tide add a transfer in Nimari Burnett or Noah Gurley over the coming days?

The Alabama football team has completed nine of its 15 spring practices. Who has been progressing well? What have we heard since the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage last week?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Langston Wilson and more.

