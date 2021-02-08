All Things Bama Podcast: Brad Bohannon Says 2021 Team is Most Complete Group Since He's Been at UA

The show is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Opening Day is only 11 days away for the University of Alabama baseball team and coach Brad Bohannon has joined the All Things Bama Podcast to preview the upcoming season with host Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell.

The Crimson Tide was 16-1 in 2020 before the plug was pulled on the rest of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What was the weird offseason like for the program?

How have Alabama coaches and players adapted to the new protocols?

Who will step up to replace Tyler Gentry and utility man Brett Auerbach? What has Bohannon seen in budding pitching star Connor Prielipp?

Is the Crimson Tide ready to rise up to the challenge and compete with the big boys of the SEC?

Alabama will start its season with a three-game series against McNeese State on Feb. 19 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium at 3 p.m (CT).

