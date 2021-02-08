All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

All Things Bama Podcast: Brad Bohannon Says 2021 Team is Most Complete Group Since He's Been at UA

The show is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, and Anchor
Author:
Publish date:

Opening Day is only 11 days away for the University of Alabama baseball team and coach Brad Bohannon has joined the All Things Bama Podcast to preview the upcoming season with host Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell. 

The Crimson Tide was 16-1 in 2020 before the plug was pulled on the rest of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What was the weird offseason like for the program? 

How have Alabama coaches and players adapted to the new protocols? 

Who will step up to replace Tyler Gentry and utility man Brett Auerbach? What has Bohannon seen in budding pitching star Connor Prielipp?

Is the Crimson Tide ready to rise up to the challenge and compete with the big boys of the SEC? 

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast. 

Alabama will start its season with a three-game series against McNeese State on Feb. 19 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium at 3 p.m (CT). 

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts

Brad Bohannon
BamaCentral+

All Things Bama Podcast: Brad Bohannon Says 2021 Team is Most Complete Group Since He's Been at UA

02062021_MBB_Mizzou vs Bama zb edits 19
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Herb Jones Continues to Miss Practice Due to Back Pain

Nate Oats vs LSU, February 3, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Falls to No. 11 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
BamaCentral+

Jaden Shackelford is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama practice, Sept. 15, 2020
Recruiting

Two-Year Recruiting Depth Chart for Alabama Football

Derrick Thomas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 8, 2021

Alabama basketball wing John Petty Jr.
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Feb. 8-14, 2021

Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr.
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at South Carolina Gamecocks