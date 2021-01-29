All Things Bama Podcast: Bryan Passink Discusses Alabama Hoops' Rise, Previews Oklahoma

This show is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Recurring guest and Crimson Tide Sports Network commentator Bryan Passink sits down with host Tyler Martin on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to discuss Alabama's ascent to the top of the Southeastern Conference and preview this weekend's matchup with No. 24 Oklahoma.

Passink also details what the road-game radio broadcasts have been like during this unique pandemic-season since on-site radio for away teams aren't allowed in opposing arenas.

As a former player, what is it like watching Alabama climb atop the SEC standings and witness what coach Nate Oats is building in Tuscaloosa?

Where does the Crimson Tide need to improve and what must it do to keep things rolling against the Sooners, who have beaten two top-10 teams in a row in Kansas and Texas?

Looking ahead to the reminder of the SEC schedule, how quickly can Alabama win the league and what are reasonable expectations in March?

Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

