All Things Bama Podcast: Crimson Tide Hoops Superfan Luke Ratliff Re-Joins the Show

Host Tyler Martin is joined once again joined on the All Things Bama Podcast by Alabama basketball superfan Luke Ratliff, who is the president of Crimson Chaos.

The two have a follow-up conversation to a profile story Bama Central did last year on Ratliff about how important it is to have a college basketball season during a pandemic and how he is leading the student section despite lower capacity crowds at Coleman Coliseum.

Martin and Ratliff also recap the Crimson Tide's most recent win over LSU and preview the upcoming contest versus Mississippi State, which tips off at 5 p.m (CT) in Tuscaloosa on Saturday evening.

What has made the last month of Alabama basketball so magical and what's working well for coach Nate Oats and company? Is it time to start thinking of an SEC title?

And just how far can the Crimson Tide go in March Madness?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast. Listeners can find Ratliff on Twitter at @fluffopotamus88.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor.

