All Things Bama Podcast: Crimson Tide's Hot Streak Continues, Early 2021 Offensive Depth Chart

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

The University of Alabama men's basketball team continued its hot streak on Saturday afternoon with a 31-point drubbing of Arkansas and has now found itself in the top 20 of the AP and Coaches Poll at No. 18 and No. 16 respectively.

Host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide latest win against the Razorbacks and preview Tuesday night's matchup with LSU.

How does Alabama contain the Tigers top threats in Cameron Thomas and Trendon Watford?

Moving over to the gridiron, how does Nick Saban handle all of the coaching turnover this offseason? Could a reunion with Jeremy Pruitt be in the mix?

What is the outlook for the Crimson Tide offense in 2021? Who might fill in the missing pieces on the offensive line? Which receivers will step up in absence of DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts