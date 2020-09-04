All Things Bama Podcast: Defensive End Prospects, How Alabama Finishes with No. 1 Recruiting Class

On the Friday edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Sports Illustrated Director of Football Recruiting, John Garcia Jr., for his monthly appearance diving into all things Crimson Tide recruiting.

Among the tops hit are, how does Tim Keenan fit into Alabama’s 2021 class, which defensive ends are likely to hop on board, and what does the Crimson Tide need to do in order to finish with the nation’s No. 1 spot.