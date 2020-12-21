All Things Bama Podcast: Did the CFP Selection Committee Get It Right?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Bowl season is upon us.

Host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell hop on the All Things Bama Podcast to break down the most intriguing bowl matchups, Alabama's semifinal matchup with Notre Dame, and the selection committee's decision to put the Irish in the top four over Texas A&M.

What was the most impressive part of the Crimson Tide's 52-46 win over Florida in the SEC Championship? Who is the Heisman Trophy front runner?

How will the Fighting Irish test Alabama? Will it be competitive or will the Crimson Tide cover the almost 20-point spread? Who would Alabama face in the national championship game, Clemson or Ohio State?

What are the best bowl games? Did Indiana deserve a spot in a New Year's Six Bowl? What about the contests outside of the major six? Which are the most underrated games of the year?

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

