All Things Bama Podcast: Discussing Alabama Prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft with SI's NFL Draft Bible

With the 2021 NFL draft just days away, host Tyler Martin chats with NFL Draft Bible expert analyst Ric Serritella about every single Alabama prospect on the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast.

On the almost 40-minute episode, Martin and Serritella break down quarterback Mac Jones and if he would would fit with the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 overall. Should he be taken over Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance?

What about his weapons in wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle? Will they both land in the first 15 picks of the first round? Could defensive tackle Christian Barmore join them and go that high?

Are running back Najee Harris and cornerback Patrick Surtain the best prospects at their respective positions?

What is linebacker Dylan Moses's trajectory in the next level? Which Alabama prospect in this draft pool will have the best professional career?

Finally, can Alabama tie the record for most picks from one school in the first round with six?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

Fans can find rankings, scouting analysis, write-ups and everything they need for draft at www.nfldraftbible.com. Serritella and his team will also be doing over 60 hours of live coverage when the draft begins on April 29 through May 1.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Luke Ratliff and more.

