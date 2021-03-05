All Things Bama Podcast: Former Crimson Tide Hoops Standout Rodney Cooper Reflects on Career

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor

Former University of Alabama basketball standout Rodney Cooper joins the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to reflect on his time in Tuscaloosa, what he sees from the 2020-2021 team and more with host Tyler Martin.

Cooper played at the Capstone from 2011-2015 and his best season came as a senior when he averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and nearly one steal a game. After that stellar campaign, he was named the Crimson Tide's Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

On the show, he shares what it was like playing in a March Madness game, what he learned from playing with guys like Levi Randolph and JaMychal Green, lessons his coach Anthony Grant taught him and what he has seen from coach Nate Oats.

How fun is it, as a former player, to watch Alabama win the SEC regular-season title?How many points does Cooper think he'd score in Oats' system? What is he up to nowadays?

