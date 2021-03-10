All Things Bama Podcast: Game-by-Game 2021 SEC Tournament Predictions

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor

The 2021 Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament tips-off on Wednesday night (6 p.m, SEC Network) between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt and Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down each matchup of the event on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast.

Which team could play 'Cinderella' in Nashville? Is it a foregone conclusion that Alabama and Arkansas will meet on Sunday for the title?

Martin and Blackwell also dive into Alabama's chances at a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

What matchup better suits Alabama in the quarterfinals, Mississippi State or Kentucky? If the Crimson Tide does have to play the Wildcats can it break its 11-game SEC-tournament losing streak to them? Outside of Kentucky, who is Alabama's biggest threat on its side of the bracket?

Which 'bubble' SEC programs need a run to solidify themselves as a NCAA tournament team?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

