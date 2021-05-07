All Things Bama Podcast: How Big of an Advantage is "The Advantage"?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

On the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell dive into the latest surrounding Alabama athletics, including a look at "The Advantage", recent NBA draft decisions from Josh Primo and Jaden Shackelford and the best-case scenario for Crimson Tide baseball as the regular season hits the home stretch.

What are the pros and cons of Alabama's new personal branding initiative for student athletes, "The Advantage"? Just how will this change the landscape of college athletics as we know it?

What impact does Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams provide in the Crimson Tide's wide receiver room? Are more transfers incoming?

If Primo and Shackelford were to official return and withdraw their names from the 2021 NBA draft, what is Alabama's ceiling next season?

With series against Vanderbilt, LSU and Mississippi State remaining, Blackwell gives his outlook on the Crimson Tide's chances of securing a bid to an NCAA Regional.

