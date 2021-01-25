All Things Bama Podcast: Inside Hoops' Rise to the Top of the SEC, Early 2021 Defensive Depth Chart

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

On the latest All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell deep dive into the Crimson Tide's rise to the top of the Southeastern Conference and lookahead to Alabama's 2021 depth chart on the defensive side of the ball.

Coach Nate Oats has the Crimson Tide sitting at No. 9 in the AP Poll, the highest ranking for the program in 14 years. Martin and Blackwell recap the Mississippi State game and preview the contest against Kentucky on Tuesday night, which is set for a 6 p.m (CT) tipoff on ESPN.

Can Alabama complete its first regular-season sweep of the Wildcats since the 1987-1988 campaign?

Switching over the gridiron, will the strength of the Crimson Tide be on defense? Who will be the new faces on that unit and what improvements can fans expect to be made?

Which players are coming back for an extra year?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts