On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell react to Monday's rally amongst Alabama athletes, discuss who the best receiver in the SEC is now that Ja'marr Chase has opted out, and play a fun game of true or false.

What is next for Crimson Tide athletes following the march against racial injustices? Player empowerment is here to stay in college athletics. Martin and Blackwell dive into the ramifications.