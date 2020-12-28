All Things Bama Podcast: How Much Will Landon Dickerson's Absence Be a Factor in the Playoffs?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

It's Rose Bowl week and host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell have you covered on the All Things Bama Podcast, directing the matchup between Alabama and Notre Dame and the Heisman Trophy finalists.

What is one of the more intriguing aspects of the game between the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish? Is there any way Notre Dame can slow down Alabama's historic offense? What about Alabama's defense? Can it find a way to stifle one of the balanced attacks in the country led by Ian Book?

Was Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris snubbed? Did he deserve to be named a Heisman Trophy finalist? Who will win the award between Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Trevor Lawrence, and Kyle Trask?

The two also give their College Football Playoff predictions and who will be named champion in Miami on Jan. 11.

Lastly, how big of a loss is the Landon Dickerson injury for the Crimson Tide? How much of his absence will be a factor against the Irish?

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

