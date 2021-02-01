All Things Bama Podcast: Mac Jones' Draft Stock on the Rise Plus How Will Alabama Basketball Respond After Loss?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

The 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl concluded over the weekend and multiple University of Alabama prospects saw their respective NFL draft stocks rise, including quarterback Mac Jones.

On the latest All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell recap the week that was in Mobile and the week that is ahead for Crimson Tide hoops.

Just how high will Jones go in April's draft? Could he a high-end first round pick?

What about Alex Leatherwood, Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, and Thomas Fletcher? What were the highlights of the week?

No. 9 Alabama saw its 10-game winning streak end on the road against No. 24 Oklahoma over the weekend. How will coach Nate Oats and company respond against LSU on Wednesday?

How does the Crimson Tide get back back to its winning ways and keep its historic season alive in SEC play?

