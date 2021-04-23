All Things Bama Podcast: Mayor Walt Maddox Reflects on 10-Year Anniversary of April 27th Tornado

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

This coming up Tuesday will mark the 10-year anniversary of the deadly tornado that marched across Tuscaloosa, killing 53 people and injuring some 1,200 in its path.

It was one of over 300 tornadoes that came across southern and eastern parts of the United States as part of the largest outbreak the country had even seen before.

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox to reflect on that tragic April 27th day, the role Alabama athletics provided in recovery efforts, how the city has changed since then and what's next for the city.

Maddox recounts how he and his team handled the devastating situation and the steps they took to begin rebuilding the city of Tuscaloosa. He also shares stories of how coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry, have impacted the community as well.

Where does Maddox see Tuscaloosa in the next 10 years?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

