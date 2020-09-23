All Things Bama Podcast: Predicting SEC Offensive/Defensive MVPs, Breakout Players in 2020

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell give their depth chart takeaways, predict who will be the offensive and defensive MVPs of the SEC, and breakout players of the conference.

Which Alabama freshman will become a household name in 2020? Is it Will Anderson? What about Malachi Moore? Or how about a guy like Trey Sanders, who will make his Crimson Tide debut on Saturday?