All Things Bama Podcast: How Far Will Alabama Go in the 2021 NCAA Tournament?

Fresh off its first SEC tournament championship since 1991, the University of Alabama men's basketball team begins its run in the 2021 NCAA tournament on Saturday afternoon inside Hinkle Fieldhouse against the Iona Gaels (3 p.m, TBS).

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell dive into the Crimson Tide's opening-round game and breakdown what has to happen for coach Nate Oats and company to make it to the Final Four.

If Alabama is able to get past Iona, is UConn or Maryland a bigger threat? How about a potential Sweet 16 matchup with Texas or Michigan State? Could the Crimson Tide face LSU for a fourth time in the Elite 8?

How exciting would a Final Four pairing of Alabama and Gonzaga be? Martin and Blackwell give their game-by-game predictions.

Which region is the toughest and who could end up being the Cinderella of this year's Big Dance?

Finally, who will be cutting down the nets when it's all said and done?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

