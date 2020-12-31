All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing the Rose Bowl with Irish Breakdown

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

It's the final day of 2020 which means kickoff between the University of Alabama and Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl is only one day away from inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

To breakdown every angle of the matchup, host Tyler Martin is joined by editor of Irish Breakdown, Bryan Driskell, on the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast.

Driskell offers a state of the program for the Fighting Irish and where Notre Dame is heading into the semifinal-matchup with the Crimson Tide.

What must quarterback Ian Book do to be successful against Alabama's defense? Will the Crimson Tide's front seven be able to contain running back Kyren Williams?

On the flip side, how does the Notre Dame defense attack Alabama's high-powered offense and the three-headed monster of Mac Jones, Najee Harris, and DeVonta Smith?

Will this game be similar to the 2012 BCS National Championship Game that resulted in a 42-14 Alabama victory? Or will the Irish keep it close? Both Driskell and Martin give their against-the-spread picks for both playoff games.

Find out on the All Things Bama Podcast.

Listeners can find all of Driskell's work at irishbreakdown.com or si.com/college/notredame. Here is their latest Opponent Insider Podcast breaking down the game with Bama Central:

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time and, again, have a great holiday!

Link to Apple Podcasts