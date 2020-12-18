All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing the SEC Championship with Zach Goodall of All Gators

The show is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcast, and Anchor

The University of Alabama and Florida will meet for a record 10th time in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game on Saturday night (7 p.m (CT), CBS) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Florida reporter Zach Goodall of All Gators, an affiliate of Sports Illustrated, to break down the game from every angle.

How does Mac Jones and Kyle Trask stack up against one another? Who will be the Heisman front-runner after Saturday? What does DeVonta Smith need to do to separate himself?

With tight end Kyle Pitts slated to play, how will the Crimson Tide defend him and will it have success? Can Alabama stifle Florida's passing attack?

Who will cover the 17-point spread? What does Florida's defense need to do in order to contain the three-headed monster of Smith, Jones, and Najee Harris?

Listeners can find all of Goodall's work at AllGators.com

Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

