All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing the Sweet 16 and the Crimson Tide's Chances to Reach the Final Four

The show is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

How sweet it is!

Alabama basketball is still dancing in the 2021 NCAA tournament and will face off against UCLA on Sunday evening (6:15 p.m, TBS) inside Hinkle Fieldhouse for a chance to go to the Elite Eight.

It would be the program's first regional final appearance since 2004.

Host Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell preview all of the Sweet 16 matchups and the Crimson Tide's chances at reaching the school's first ever Final Four on the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast.

What do the Bruins do that could frustrate Alabama? Can coach Nate Oats and company continue its hot-shooting streak from the Maryland game? If the Crimson Tide gets by UCLA, who is a more favorable matchup? Michigan or Florida State?

Should Alabama be the favorites out of the East bracket? What would a matchup of Gonzaga and Alabama be like in the Final Four?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Langston Wilson and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts