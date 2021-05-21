Sports Illustrated home
All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing the Tuscaloosa Regional

Alabama softball opens NCAA tournament play and its run to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series on Friday evening (5 p.m, SEC Network) at Rhoads Stadium against Alabama State. 

The Tuscaloosa Regional also includes ACC regular season champion Clemson and Troy and on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and BamaCentral contributor Katie Windham break down the regional from every angle and discuss how far the Crimson Tide could go in this year's NCAA tournament.

What did Alabama's magical three-day run in the SEC tournament last week tell us about this year's team? What went into the selection committee's decision to put Clemson in the Crimson Tide's regional? 

Alabama has won 40 straight regional games. Will it keep that streak alive this weekend? How much of an electric atmosphere will there be at Rhoads with 100 percent capacity?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

Regional Schedule

Friday's Games

Game 1 - 2:00 p.m.- Troy (V) vs. Clemson (H)

Game 2 - 5:00 p.m.- Alabama State (V) vs. Alabama (H)

Saturday's Games

Game 3 - 11:00 a.m.- Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4 - 1:30 p.m.- Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5- 4:00 p.m.- Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Sunday game(s)

Game 6 - 1:00 p.m.- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Game 7 - 3:30 p.m.- Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

