All Things Bama Podcast: Projecting Alabama Basketball's Rotation in 2020-2021

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral contributor Cary Clark to discuss the ending of Alabama's fall camp, who might be the five starting offensive linemen, and a lookahead to the Crimson Tide men's basketball season.

The two also preview high school football across the state, including 2022 defensive end, Alabama commit Jeremiah Alexander and Thompson against Hewitt-Trussville. Clark will be covering this game and many more on TIDE 100.9 Friday night at 6 - 9 p.m (CT).