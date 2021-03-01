All Things Bama Podcast: Recapping Moments That Led To Crimson Tide Hoops' SEC Title

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor

Over the weekend, the University of Alabama men's basketball team captured the ninth Southeastern Conference regular-season title in school history with a 64-59 win over Mississippi State in Starkville.

On the latest All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and guest Joey Blackwell break down the moments that got the Crimson Tide atop the SEC standings and kings of the conference and preview the week ahead, that includes games against Auburn and Georgia.

What challenges do the Tigers and Bulldogs present? How will Alabama handle success moving forward? What does the Crimson Tide's path to another SEC crown in Nashville look like?

With one week left in the regular season, what does Alabama's projected seeding for the NCAA tournament look like? What's the best-case and worst-case scenarios?

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m (CT) on ESPN2 between Alabama and Auburn on Tuesday night, while Saturday's start versus Georgia is slated for 1 p.m on CBS.

