All Things Bama Podcast: Should Mac Jones Now Be the Heisman Favorite?

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell recap the weekend that was in the Southeastern Conference, including putting the final touches on the Crimson Tide's 41-0 victory over Mississippi State.

Is Alabama the most complete team in the country? Should it be ranked above Clemson? With Trevor Lawrence missing the Tigers win against Boston College and the this weekend's contest with Notre Dame, should Mac Jones now be the Heisman favorite?