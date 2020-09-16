SI.com
Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: The Big Ten Has Returned Plus Takeaways from Alabama's Fall Camp

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral staff writer Joey Blackwell react to everything happening in the college football world, including the Big Ten returning and why last Saturday just did not feel right without the SEC. 

Martin and Blackwell also dive into their takeaways from the Crimson Tide's final scrimmage from over the weekend and what they are expecting to see come Sept. 26 when Alabama faces off against Missouri.

Hurricane Sally

Tyler Martin

Big Ten To Return on Oct. 23-24 weekend, play nine games.

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/football/sources-big-ten-preparing-wedneday-announcement-return-football

Tom Brew

Watch 2020 Italian Open Live, Stream: Round 32 Online & TV Coverage

https://istanbulopen.online/italian-open/

Itamac99

The Big Ten will return today

https://twitter.com/bypatforde/status/1306208895040401414?s=21

Tyler Martin

The latest Alabama state football rankings (Sept. 16, 2020)

Christopher Walsh

2020 NBA Draft date finally set

Christopher Walsh

Another Dr. Rhea tweet ...

https://twitter.com/mattrheaphd/status/1305517089650860032?s=21

Christopher Walsh

Rashaan Evans just got kicked out of Broncos/Titans

Tyler Martin

Hungry? Jacobs Eats Snickers

https://twitter.com/iAM_JoshJacobs/status/1305991237132939264?s=19

Joey Blackwell

Next up on the recruiting trail:

https://twitter.com/UnnecRoughness/status/1305967738742099968?s=20

Tyler Martin