All Things Bama Podcast: The Big Ten Has Returned Plus Takeaways from Alabama's Fall Camp

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral staff writer Joey Blackwell react to everything happening in the college football world, including the Big Ten returning and why last Saturday just did not feel right without the SEC.

Martin and Blackwell also dive into their takeaways from the Crimson Tide's final scrimmage from over the weekend and what they are expecting to see come Sept. 26 when Alabama faces off against Missouri.