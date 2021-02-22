All Things Bama Podcast: What Nate Oats' Contract Extension Means for Alabama Basketball

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

Host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell dive into University of Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats' new contract, what it means for the program, recap the Crimson Tide's latest win over Vanderbilt and more on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast.

The two also preview Alabama's matchup with Arkansas on Wednesday night in Fayetteville. A win would give the Crimson Tide a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.

Where have the Razorbacks improved since Alabama beat them, 90-59, back on Jan. 16? What must the Crimson Tide do to pull out a victory?

Blackwell gives listeners his top takeaways from Alabama's sweep of McNeese State over the weekend.

Lastly, on Monday morning, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that Crimson Tide wide out DeVonta Smith told a NFL team at the Senior Bowl that he prefers quarterback Mac Jones over Tua Tagovailoa.

What is there to make of those comments?

