All Things Bama Podcast: What We Are Hearing Ahead of Alabama's Final Scrimmage of Fall Camp

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral contributor Cary Clark to talk high school football in the state of Alabama, what to expect from the Crimson Tide's second scrimmage of fall camp, and give our official College Football Playoff picks.

Clark, who has a weekly 'Friday Night Lights' radio show on Tide 100.9, and Martin examine the games of Alabama commits, 2021 DT Anquin Barnes and 2022 DE Jeremiah Alexander.