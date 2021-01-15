All Things Bama Podcast: What's Gone Right for Crimson Tide Hoops?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Alabama basketball is atop the Southeastern Conference standings at 10-3 (5-0) after reeling off six-consecutive wins, including road victories at No. 7 Tennessee, Auburn, and Kentucky.

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell discuss Alabama's hot streak and what's gone right for the Crimson Tide since its last loss, which was to Western Kentucky back in mid-December.

Will Alabama be able to survive Arkansas on Saturday afternoon without Jordan Bruner and potentially Herb Jones? How far can this winning streak go with LSU on deck after the Razorbacks?

Switching over to the gridiron, what is there to make of Steve Sarkisian's poaching of the Crimson Tide staff and who is next to fill the empty spots on Nick Saban's staff?

How would Bill O'Brien be as Alabama's next offensive coordinator? How would he develop Bryce Young? Why does this hire make complete and total sense?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts