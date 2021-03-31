All Things Bama Podcast: What's Next for Alabama Basketball?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor

Alabama basketball's 2020-21 season came to a close on Sunday night against UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, and on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell tie the bow on the Crimson Tide's epic year.

What were the highs and lows? What's the legacy of seniors like Herb Jones, John Petty Jr. and Alex Reese? What's next for coach Nate Oats and company?

With a solid nucleus of returning players and incoming talent, what does 2021-22 look like for Alabama? What should fans' expectation levels be at moving forward?

How quickly will the Crimson Tide be back on college basketball's biggest stage? Spoiler alert: Pretty quick.

Martin and Blackwell also dive into spring football practices for the Crimson Tide. Who is performing well? Who might be the leaders of the 2021 team, and just how hard will it be to follow in the footsteps of the 2020 squad?

What are the biggest takeaways following the team's first six practices of spring?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Langston Wilson and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts