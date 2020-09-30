All Things Bama Podcast: Where the Crimson Tide Needs to Improve Plus Assessing SEC Quarterbacks After Week 1

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined for another edition of the show with staff writer Joey Blackwell to delve into what the Crimson Tide needs to improve on after its 38-19 victory over Missouri, ranking Southeastern Conference quarterbacks after the first week, and who might be some x-factors against the Aggies this weekend.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has mentioned a lot about maintaining and bringing the intensity this season more than ever before due to fan limitations. What kind of atmosphere can we expect at Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend?