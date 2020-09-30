SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

All Things Bama Podcast: Where the Crimson Tide Needs to Improve Plus Assessing SEC Quarterbacks After Week 1

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined for another edition of the show with staff writer Joey Blackwell to delve into what the Crimson Tide needs to improve on after its 38-19 victory over Missouri, ranking Southeastern Conference quarterbacks after the first week, and who might be some x-factors against the Aggies this weekend.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has mentioned a lot about maintaining and bringing the intensity this season more than ever before due to fan limitations. What kind of atmosphere can we expect at Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend?

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

BamaCentral+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Brockermeyer getting better?

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/si99-injury-report-top-prospects-return-to-action-after-missing-2019

John Garcia Jr.

Field is being painted this morning at BDS

https://twitter.com/Greg_Byrne/status/1311281289799045121?s=20

Tyler Martin

State football rankings, Sept. 30

Christopher Walsh

Tape Work Tuesday Thread on SI99 RB Camar Wheaton

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/tape-work-tuesday-thread-on-si99-rb-camar-wheaton-tmlnwV-JMEmv48CHRTUDiw

Edwin Weathersby II

Amarius Mims set announce commitment decision in October

Edwin Weathersby II

Troy-South Alabama game postponed

Christopher Walsh

UA to Resume In-Person Student Activities

Joey Blackwell

Camar Wheaton tape breakdown with SIAA

https://twitter.com/EWeathersbyII/status/1311009458210795521?s=20

Tyler Martin

Two NFL teams shut down due to coronavirus test results

Christopher Walsh

Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning: Stanley Cup champions

https://twitter.com/NHLGIFs/status/1310782796810641413?s=20

Christopher Walsh