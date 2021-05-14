All Things Bama Podcast: Which Team Poses the Biggest Threat to Alabama in 2021?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

It's that point in the offseason where playful trash talk makes all the headlines.

Last week, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher did just that was his comments, declaring that the Aggies would beat Alabama coach Nick Saban's you-know-what before he retires in Tuscaloosa. Saban's response was brilliant — "In golf?"

So on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell examine the toughest opponents on the Crimson Tide's 2021 schedule and who poses the biggest threat to knock off the defending SEC and national champions?

Is it indeed Texas A&M? What about Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn, Miami or LSU?

The two dive into what former Tennessee linebacker Henry To'oTo'o brings to the Crimson Tide and what immediate impact he could have.

Blackwell also gives his weekly update on what's going on with Alabama on the diamond. Coach Brad Bohannon's squad takes a trip to Baton Rouge this weekend to face LSU in a pivotal series and confidence is high that the Crimson Tide could take two out of three.

Martin and Blackwell recap Alabama softball's 5-1 win over Kentucky in the SEC tournament quarterfinals. Will we see a rematch of the 2012 and 2019 SEC championship games of Alabama and Florida? Will the Crimson Tide add another title over the weekend?

