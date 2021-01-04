All Things Bama Podcast: Who Will Replace Steve Sarkisian?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is on the move to Texas after taking the Longhorns' coaching job.

On the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell dive into his potential replacements and where the Crimson Tide might turn next.

The two also discuss the matchup with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. What must Alabama do to contain Justin Fields and company?

How healthy is the Buckeyes' signal caller after taking that huge shot to the ribs in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson?

Crimson Tide hoops picked up the biggest win of the Nate Oats era over the weekend against No. 7 Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday night thanks to an impressive 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting from John Petty Jr.

What's next for the Crimson Tide after earning it's first true road win over a top-10 team in nearly 17 years? Can Alabama carry the momentum against Florida on Tuesday night?

