All Things Bama Podcast: Will DeVonta Smith Be the First WR Taken in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Mock draft season is in full effect.

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell dive into where certain former Crimson Tide might end up in the 2021 NFL draft, specifically wide receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris, and quarterback Mac Jones.

Will Smith be the first wide receiver taken or will LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who didn't play in the 2020 season, surpass the Heisman Trophy winner?

What would be the best landing spot for Harris and Jones?

The two also discuss the week ahead for Crimson Tide basketball, which includes Saturday afternoon's game versus Georgia and next Wednesday's meeting with Texas A&M.

How should Alabama handle senior wing Herb Jones and his nagging back injury? Should they bench him in order to let him heal?

Just how quickly can the Crimson Tide clinch a share of the SEC regular-season championship?

