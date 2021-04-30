All Things Bama Podcast: Will the San Francisco 49ers Regret Passing on Mac Jones?

This show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

The first round of the 2021 NFL draft is in the books and, once again, Alabama football is in the record books tying Miami for the most first-round selections in a single year by the same team with six.

Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith and cornerback Patrick Surtain II all went inside the top 10, while quarterback Mac Jones, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and running back Najee Harris were selected 15th, 17th and 24th, respectively.

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell recap the the historic night, preview the remaining, and project where the remaining Alabama players like Christian Barmore, Landon Dickerson and Dylan Moses and more could end up.

Will the San Francisco 49ers regret passing on Jones over North Dakota State's Trey Lance? Which pair of former Crimson Tide standouts will have greater success in the long term, Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle or Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith?

Which Alabama rookie has the best chance to win Offensive Rookie of the Year? And just how perfect is the situation that Harris has found himself in with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Walt Maddox and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts