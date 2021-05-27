All Things CW: Good Decisions Pay Off Big-Time for Alabama Players

After returning for a final year with the Crimson Tide, first-round picks Najee Harris, Alex Leatherwood and DeVonta Smith are all cashing in

So how good do those decisions look now?

Following the end of the disappointing 2019 season, a number of University of Alabama football players had the option of going pro early or sticking around for their final year of eligibility.

Granted, that's become pretty normal for the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban, but time it was different.

Alabama lost a bevy of premier players including tackle Jedrick Wills III, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, safety Xavier McKinney and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. All but McKinney went in the first 15 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft, while the defensive back was selected in the second round.

Even with all those departures, Alabama still had running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and wide receiver DeVonta Smith come back for a final season (linebacker Dylan Moses did as well, but was coming off a major injury).

Despite the pandemic, the decision paid off for all three, and we mean that literally. In addition to winning the national championship they were all first-round picks:

• Harris, who won the Doak Walker Award as the game's best running back, just signed his four-year rookie deal with the Steelers for $13.1 million.

• Leatherwood, the Outland Trophy winner, signed a four-year deal with the Raiders worth $14.39 million.

• Heisman Trophy winner Smith hasn't inked his deal with the Eagles yet, but it's expected to be worth about $20.1 million, including a signing bonus of around $12 million.

If each had left the previous year and had been selected in the third round, which would have been a possibility for each, they would have landed deals worth between $4 million and $5 million.

This isn't to suggest that every prize player should stick around for his senior season, but it does lend even more credence to what Nick Saban has always preached, players who are not expected to be first-round picks should almost always return and try to improved their draft stock.

[If you really want to blow your mind, imagine what the Crimson Tide may have been like in 2020 if all the eligible players had come back.]

More Contract News

As the No. 6-overall pick by the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has already signed this four-year deal worth $27.1 million guaranteed, including a $17 million signing bonus.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain, the No. 9-overall selection, has also signed his contract, $20.96 million with the Broncos, including a $12.6 million signing bonus.

Quarterback Mac Jones has not inked his rookie deal with the Patriots, but it's expected to be for approximately $15.6 million, including a signing bonus around $8.7 million.

Only two other Crimson Tide drafted players have signed, guard Deonte Brown ($3.67 million), and long-snapper Thomas Fletcher ($3.61 million). Both were sixth-round selections by the Panthers.

Hot Summers for Rookies

There's already a lot of talk about how many of the players in the Alabama draft class are off to impressive starts with their new teams.

For example, the Eagles already had a rookie minicamp and brought in the whole team for another camp, and the buzz is Smith's catching nearly everything thrown his direction.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the state, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of Harris during rookie minicamp, "He is as highly conditioned as anybody out there."

Pittsburgh defensive end Cameron Heyward went so far as to say the the defensive players are more are excited about Harris joining the roster than any of the payers on his side of the ball.

"Having a guy like that who can tote the rock 30 to 40 times a game really puts an ease for the defense," Heyward told NFL Network. "He can do multiple things. I think the investment in our offense this offseason has been huge."

More NFL Notes

• Word out of Miami is that Tagovailoa is a lot more comfortable with the offense and his teammates after getting off to a slow start with the Dolphins last year while coming his hip injury. He still went 6-3 as a starter. "My hip feels 10 times better than it did last year, and the confidence level for myself, I feel really confident coming into this second year after the injury two years ago,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday.

• For those wondering about Julio Jones being 32 and the durability factor after playing just nine games last season, I keep thinking back to when he broke his hand during the 2010 season and then played the next game. Moreover, from 2014–19, Jones missed only four games and averaged 104 catches and 1,564 yards per season. Some team is going to get an awesome receiver at a bargain rate.

• According to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, 30 of 32 teams have a better-than-90 percent vaccination rate among Tier I and Tier II personnel, and the other two are over 85 percent. Nationally, just 50.1 percent of the population have had at least one dose, with roughly 40 percent fully vaccinated. In Alabama, it's 29 percent.

TV Uncertainty

Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal had an interesting article this week about how the Big 12 looked into the possibility of trying to work a new TV contract now instead of waiting until its current deal expires in 2025.

What they found was that the big networks weren't interested, at least not yet.

The Big 12 is third when it comes to revenue distribution among the major conferences, which is pretty good considering that its member schools are located in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, West Virginia and Iowa. Those states have a combined population of 37.8 million, of which 28 million are in Texas alone.

However, the landscape of college sports may be on the verge of dramatic change, including in terms of TV rights. Most people have been looking toward the College Football Playoff deal ending after the 2025-26 season as a window for possible postseason expansion, but the Big Ten and Pac-12 will also see their deals expire.

The leaves the possibility for a lot of change.

With a 10-year deal with ABC and ESPN set to kick off in 2024, the SEC may be in a real position of strength, or at least stability.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has been quick to remind everyone that the Crimson Tide had a $70 million windfall this past year due to the pandemic, but a lot of other schools obviously had it worse and won't have the same means of compensating.

How desperate schools are to make up for the lost revenue will drive a lot of the changes we'll soon see, especially in college football.

Did you Notice?

• Senior Bowl, NFL to Hold Combine for Top HBCU Prospects

• 'We’re Playing With Fire': The Mental Peril of This NBA Season

• The Problems in the Deshaun Watson Cases Go Beyond Deshaun Watson

• The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process is Another Hindrance to Progress

Bonus: 2021 Football Odds

SportsBetting.ag has updated the over/under wins for each of the 130 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Note that this for regular-season totals only:

Air Force Falcons: 6.5

Akron Zips: 2.5

Alabama Crimson Tide: 11.5

Appalachian State Mountaineers: 9

Arizona Wildcats: 2.5

Arizona State Sun Devils: 9

Arkansas Razorbacks: 5.5

Arkansas State Red Wolves: 3.5

Army Black Knights: 8

Auburn Tigers: 7

Ball State Cardinals: 8

Baylor Bears: 5.5

Boise State Broncos: 9

Boston College Eagles: 7

Bowling Green Falcons: 1.5

Buffalo Bulls: 8.5

BYU Cougars: 6.5

California Golden Bears: 5.5

Central Michigan Chippewas: 6.5

Charlotte 49ers: 4.5

Cincinnati Bearcats: 10

Clemson Tigers: 11.5

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: 10

Colorado Buffaloes: 4.5

Colorado State Rams: 4.5

Duke Blue Devils: 3.5

East Carolina Pirates: 4.5

Eastern Michigan Eagles: 6.5

FIU Panthers: 4.5

Florida Gators: 9

Florida Atlantic Owls: 7

Florida State Seminoles: 5.5

Fresno State Bulldogs: 6

Georgia Bulldogs: 10.5

Georgia Southern Eagles: 4.5

Georgia State Panthers: 5.5

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 4.5

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors: 6

Houston Cougars: 8

Illinois Fighting Illini: 3

Indiana Hoosiers: 8

Iowa Hawkeyes: 8.5

Iowa State Cyclones: 9.5

Kansas Jayhawks: 1

Kansas State Wildcats: 5.5

Kent State Golden Flashes: 5

Kentucky Wildcats: 6.5

Liberty Flames: 9

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns: 9.5

Louisiana–Monroe Warhawks: 1.5

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: 4.5

Louisville Cardinals: 6.5

LSU Tigers: 8.5

Marshall Thundering Herd: 7.5

Maryland Terrapins: 5.5

Memphis Tigers: 8.5

Miami Hurricanes: 9.5

Miami RedHawks: 4.5

Michigan Wolverines: 8

Michigan State Spartans: 4

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: 5

Minnesota Golden Gophers: 8.5

Mississippi State Bulldogs: 5.5

Missouri Tigers: 7

Navy Midshipmen: 3.5

NC State Wolfpack: 6

Nebraska Cornhuskers: 6

Nevada Wolf Pack: 7.5

New Mexico Lobos: 4

New Mexico State Aggies: 2

North Carolina Tar Heels: 10

North Texas Mean Green: 4

Northern Illinois Huskies: 4

Northwestern Wildcats: 6.5

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 9

Ohio Bobcats: 6.5

Ohio State Buckeyes: 11

Oklahoma Sooners: 11

Oklahoma State Cowboys: 7.5

Old Dominion Monarchs: 3.5

Ole Miss Rebels: 7.5

Oregon Ducks: 9

Oregon State Beavers: 4.5

Penn State Nittany Lions: 9

Pittsburgh Panthers: 6.5

Purdue Boilermakers: 5

Rice Owls: 5.5

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 4

San Diego State Aztecs: 6.5

San Jose State Spartans: 7.5

SMU Mustangs: 6

South Alabama Jaguars: 4

South Carolina Gamecocks: 4

South Florida Bulls: 3

Southern Miss Golden Eagles: 5.5

Stanford Cardinal: 3.5

Syracuse Orange: 3

TCU Horned Frogs: 7

Temple Owls: 2.5

Tennessee Volunteers: 6

Texas Longhorns: 8

Texas A&M Aggies: 9.5

Texas State Bobcats: 4.5

Texas Tech Red Raiders: 4.5

Toledo Rockets: 8

Troy Trojans: 6.5

Tulane Green Wave: 5

Tulsa Golden Hurricane: 6.5

UAB Blazers: 7.5

UCF Knights: 9.5

UCLA Bruins: 7

UConn Huskies: 2.5

UMass Minutemen: 1.5

UNLV Rebels: 1.5

USC Trojans: 9

UTEP Miners: 3

UTSA Roadrunners: 8

Utah Utes: 8.5

Utah State Aggies: 3

Vanderbilt Commodores: 3

Virginia Cavaliers: 6

Virginia Tech Hokies: 7

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: 6.5

Washington Huskies: 9

Washington State Cougars: 6

West Virginia Mountaineers: 6.5

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: 5.5

Western Michigan Broncos: 6

Wisconsin Badgers: 9.5

Wyoming Cowboys: 8.5

Christopher Walsh's notes column All Things CW appears weekly on BamCentral+