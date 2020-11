Alabama women's basketball senior forward Ariyah Copeland is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 23-29.

Copeland started the season off strong in the Crimson Tide's season opener vs Samford on Nov. 25, scoring 18 points and accounting for four rebounds. In the game, Copeland was 8-for-9 from the floor and a perfect 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.