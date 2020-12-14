Brian Robinson Jr. is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama football senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 7-13.
In a solid outing for the senior at Arkansas, Robinson carried the ball 13 times for 54 yards and three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s 52-3 win over the Razorbacks.
While taking a back seat to fellow senior running back Najee Harris this season, Robinson took advantage of his opportunity to shine in a game that saw Alabama not score a single receiving touchdown.
Congratulations to Robinson for earning this week’s honor.
Also considered:
1. Najee Harris (football, senior running back)
- Rushed for 46 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns at Arkansas
- Is now 130 yards behind Derrick Henry as the Crimson Tide's all-time leading rusher
2. Ariyah Copeland (women's basketball, senior forward)
- Registered 26 points and six rebounds in Alabama's 78-61 victory at Mercer
- Went 9-for-10 from the floor and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line
3. Herb Jones (men's basketball, senior wing)
- Recorded 17 points and two assists in Alabama's defeat at the hands of Clemson on Saturday night
- Shot 11-of-12 from the free-throw line
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:
Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly
Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle
Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones
Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris
Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith
Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle
Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox
Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy
Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland
Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith
Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.