The senior running back registered 54 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns against Arkansas on Saturday

Alabama football senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 7-13.

In a solid outing for the senior at Arkansas, Robinson carried the ball 13 times for 54 yards and three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s 52-3 win over the Razorbacks.

While taking a back seat to fellow senior running back Najee Harris this season, Robinson took advantage of his opportunity to shine in a game that saw Alabama not score a single receiving touchdown.

Congratulations to Robinson for earning this week’s honor.

Also considered:

1. Najee Harris (football, senior running back)

Rushed for 46 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns at Arkansas

Is now 130 yards behind Derrick Henry as the Crimson Tide's all-time leading rusher

2. Ariyah Copeland (women's basketball, senior forward)

Registered 26 points and six rebounds in Alabama's 78-61 victory at Mercer

Went 9-for-10 from the floor and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line

3. Herb Jones (men's basketball, senior wing)

Recorded 17 points and two assists in Alabama's defeat at the hands of Clemson on Saturday night

Shot 11-of-12 from the free-throw line

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.