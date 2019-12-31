ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an interesting day at the Citrus Bowl, where we hit the home stretch for Alabama's final football game of the 2019 season.

Christopher Walsh, Joey Blackwell and Cary L. Clark talk about the latest developments poolside from the media hotel, where listeners will notice a hotel worker completely ignoring our discussion and pushed a cart past the other side of the camera.

They also won't see a little girl getting away from her father and running by either.

However, they get some football talk.

Alabama and Michigan square off Wednesday at noon CT (ABC).

The Crimson Tide and Wolverines will meet for the fifth time in the history of the series that dates back to just 1988.

Alabama is 2-2 all-time against Michigan, including a 1-2 mark in postseason competition. In the most recent meeting with the Wolverines, the Crimson Tide came away with a 41- 14 victory at the 2012 Cowboys Classic in Arlington, Texas.

Alabama (10-2) is the No. 13 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and is No. 9 in the Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls.

Michigan is No. 14 in the CFP rankings and No. 17 in the other two polls.

The Wolverines enter the Citrus Bowl with a 9-3 overall record and a 6-3 mark in Big Ten conference play. Michigan comes into the postseason with the offense having produced 47 touchdowns this season, balancing the effort with 24 rushing touchdowns and 23 passing scores.

Defensively, the Wolverines have allowed just 94 points in the last 33 quarters (2.85 points per quarter), including a 10-quarter stretch with no touchdowns allowed.

Michigan leads the nation in all-time wins (960) and is followed by Ohio State (920), Texas (913) and Alabama (913).