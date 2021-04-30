Who are the Best Players Available Heading Into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft?

There is plenty of talent remaining going into the second round of the 2021 draft. Who are the best players left on the board?

Alabama linemen Christian Barmore and Landon Dickerson among the biggest names available heading into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Guard Deonte Brown and Dylan Moses could also hear their names called during the second and third rounds Friday night.

This is a video-only segment, but in case you missed any of our elaborate coverage from the first round:

What They Were Saying After Round 1 of the NFL Draft about the Six Alabama Selections

All Things Bama Podcast: Will the San Francisco 49ers Regret Passing on Mac Jones?

Instant Analysis: 12 Thoughts From the First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Alabama Football Ties NFL Draft Record with Six Players Drafted in First Round

How to Watch Rounds 2-3 of 2021 NFL Draft

Plus, here are profiles for each of Alabama's remaining draft prospects and part of our final pre-draft preview that included elements about the draft as a whole:

Christian Barmore

Deonte Brown

Landon Dickerson

Thomas Fletcher

Miller Forristall

Dylan Moses

Carl Tucker

The Final Word: Will Alabama Have Record-Tying Six First-Round Selections?

BamaCentral will have complete draft coverage throughout the weekend, including free-agency signings of any players who are not selected