Who are the Best Players Available Heading Into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft?
Alabama linemen Christian Barmore and Landon Dickerson among the biggest names available heading into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Guard Deonte Brown and Dylan Moses could also hear their names called during the second and third rounds Friday night.
This is a video-only segment, but in case you missed any of our elaborate coverage from the first round:
BamaCentral will have complete draft coverage throughout the weekend, including free-agency signings of any players who are not selected
