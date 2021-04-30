All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search
Heading Into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, Who are the Best Players Available?

Heading Into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, Who are the Best Players Available?

Who are the Best Players Available Heading Into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft?

There is plenty of talent remaining going into the second round of the 2021 draft. Who are the best players left on the board?
Author:
Publish date:

Alabama linemen Christian Barmore and Landon Dickerson among the biggest names available heading into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Guard Deonte Brown and Dylan Moses could also hear their names called during the second and third rounds Friday night. 

This is a video-only segment, but in case you missed any of our elaborate coverage from the first round: 

What They Were Saying After Round 1 of the NFL Draft about the Six Alabama Selections

All Things Bama Podcast: Will the San Francisco 49ers Regret Passing on Mac Jones?

Instant Analysis: 12 Thoughts From the First Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Alabama Football Ties NFL Draft Record with Six Players Drafted in First Round

How to Watch Rounds 2-3 of 2021 NFL Draft

Plus, here are profiles for each of Alabama's remaining draft prospects and part of our final pre-draft preview that included elements about the draft as a whole: 

Christian Barmore

Deonte Brown

Landon Dickerson

Thomas Fletcher

Miller Forristall

Dylan Moses

Carl Tucker

The Final Word: Will Alabama Have Record-Tying Six First-Round Selections?

BamaCentral will have complete draft coverage throughout the weekend, including free-agency signings of any players who are not selected

Alabama linemen Christian Barmore and Landon Dickerson among the biggest names available heading into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Guard Deonte Brown and Dylan Moses could also hear their names called during the second and third rounds Friday night. 

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to Bama Central Content

January 11, 2021, Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore in the CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
BamaCentral+

Who are the Best Players Available Heading Into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft?

ASWA logo
ASWA

ASWA Launches Mentor Program to Aid Student Sports Journalists

Rhoads Stadium
All Things Bama

Alabama Selected as One of 20 Predetermined NCAA Softball Regional Host Sites

Bryant-Denny Stadium Lights - Sweet Home Alabama
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: New 2023 QB Offer Plus In-Person Visit Schedule Taking Shape for Summer

Alabama softball player Bailey Hemphill
All Things Bama

No. 4 Alabama Softball Prepares for Road Trip to Georgia

Agiye Hall, Alabama spring practice, April 13, 2021
All Things Bama

Seven First-Round Draft Picks at Receiver Since 2011 - Who's the Next Top Star for Alabama?

7E2020A2-D2FD-4235-B70B-BED648F4525F
BamaCentral+

All Things Bama Podcast: Will the San Francisco 49ers Regret Passing on Mac Jones?

Crimson Tikes: Pillars
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Pillars