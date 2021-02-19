Alabama Softball to Host Easton Bama Bash

Patrick Murphy’s Team 25 is playing at home for the first time in 2021 as the No. 5 Crimson Tide [4-0] will host the annual Easton Bama Bash at Rhoads Stadium this weekend.

After facing Liberty Friday at 3 p.m. CT, Bama will face the Flames again Saturday at 1:30 p.m. At 4 p.m. Saturday the Tide takes on SEC foe LSU in a game that won’t count in conference standings. The Crimson Tide will then face the Tigers Sunday at 1 pm to close out the weekend.

Saturday will serve as Senior Day for third baseman Claire Jenkins.

Said Murphy, “We absolutely love having her and her family with the program. She’s the captain of the infield. She can play four infield spots as well as anybody on the team. She does a really good job of mentoring younger teammates and telling them where to go, what to do, where is the ball supposed to go. She does it the right way. We are very glad we can celebrate her on Saturday.”

Jenkins leads the team with six RBI’s. She sat out the abbreviated 2020 season with a knee injury. Her first three years she mainly played shortstop, but has moved toe hot corner for her final season.

All-time Alabama is 3-0 vs. Liberty and 38-43 against LSU.

Murphy’s 2021 lineup is as explosive as ever. Senior speed demon Elissa Brown hits in the nine hole and has already stolen nine bases in nine tries and has a .667 batting average.

“Elissa Brown has been terrific. Alexis Mack has been terrific,” Murphy said. “We are going to use the ‘green-light girls’ [his fastest players] because that’s what they do best, they steal bases. We are going to continue to run, our execution could be better, hit and run, slap and run bunt and run, those things.

“We have some really, really good young ladies that can handle the bat, and we have righties and lefties. If you watched the Notre Dame game [in Montgomery], our speed caused several errors for Notre Dame. Sometimes the speed of the game overwhelms, and I think it really made a difference in that game.”

In the circle, Murphy’s co-aces are SEC Pitcher of the Week Montana Fouts and redshirt freshman Lexi Kilfoyl. Both are 2-0 with 11 scoreless innings each heading into this weekend. Both seem to relish the challenge of tournament play as it prepares them for the SEC.

Kilfoyl said, “I think what makes us one of the best teams in the country is we’re able to adapt so well to [the schedule] and we’re ready for anyone who comes in our way. We are always ready for anyone who plays us, and we are going to do our best to beat them.”

The weather in Tuscaloosa this weekend is expected to be warmer than it was in Montgomery and Tuscaloosa last week. Friday’s projected high is only 45, but Saturday’s is 54 and Sunday it could hit a “steamy” 61 degrees.

Liberty comes in at 3-0 including a win over Pitt. LSU comes to Tuscaloosa with a record of 3-1 after a loss to Duke last weekend.

All games this weekend will stream on SEC Network Plus, Tuscaloosa’s 93.3 FM and its app will also carry the games.