Collin Sexton is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to the best start in franchise history thanks in large part to the work of the former Alabama standout

The NBA returned to action over the recent week and former University of Alabama point guard Collin Sexton is making headlines for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Three games into the 2020-2021 campaign, Sexton is averaging 27 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. He is also shooting a lights-out 59.3 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three-point range.

Thanks to his efforts, Cleveland is off to its best start in recent memory at 3-0 with wins over the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons.

Sexton is the final Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for 2020.

Honorable mention

Baltimore Ravens defensive backs, Marlon Humphrey and Anthony Averett, combined for 11 tackles and five passes defended in the team's 27-13 win.

Wide out Amari Cooper kept the Dallas Cowboys' playoff hopes alive with four catches for 121 yards in a 37-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Calvin Ridley hauled in five receptions for 130 yards in a tight 17-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. had the best game of his season on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, where he caught six passes for 53 yards and found the end zone twice.

