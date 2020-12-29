Collin Sexton is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
The NBA returned to action over the recent week and former University of Alabama point guard Collin Sexton is making headlines for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Three games into the 2020-2021 campaign, Sexton is averaging 27 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. He is also shooting a lights-out 59.3 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three-point range.
Thanks to his efforts, Cleveland is off to its best start in recent memory at 3-0 with wins over the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons.
Sexton is the final Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for 2020.
Honorable mention
- Baltimore Ravens defensive backs, Marlon Humphrey and Anthony Averett, combined for 11 tackles and five passes defended in the team's 27-13 win.
- Wide out Amari Cooper kept the Dallas Cowboys' playoff hopes alive with four catches for 121 yards in a 37-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Calvin Ridley hauled in five receptions for 130 yards in a tight 17-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. had the best game of his season on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, where he caught six passes for 53 yards and found the end zone twice.
Previous Winners in 2020
Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry
Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry
Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton
Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks
Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland
Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve
Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks
Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall
Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton
March 4-10: Collin Sexton
March 11-17: Collin Sexton
July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley
July 22-28: Michael Thompson
July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas
Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges
Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster
Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts
Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull
Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter
Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs
Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley
Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry
Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper
Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi
Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry
Oct. 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison
Oct. 28 - Nov. 3 Josh Jacobs
Nov. 4 - 11 Tua Tagovailoa
Nov. 12 - 18 Justin Thomas
Nov. 19 - 25 Derrick Henry
Nov. 26 - Dec. 2 Derrick Henry
Dec. 3 - 9 Henry Ruggs III
Dec. 10 - 16 Jalen Hurts
Dec. 17 - 23 Jalen Hurts