Collin Sexton is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard has now scored in double figures in 55 consecutive games

Former University of Alabama standout and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is making his case to be named an NBA All-Star.

This past week he scored his 13th and 14th games of 20-or-more points. Sexton dropped 27 points and five assists against the Los Angeles Clippers last Wednesday then on Monday, he poured in 23 points and another five assists versus the Phoenix Suns.

Sexton has now scored in double-figures for 55 consecutive games. It's 12th-longest streak in Cavaliers history.

He is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for Feb. 3-9. On the year, Sexton is averaging 23.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from three-point range.

Honorable mention

Even though he was on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, tight end OJ Howard earned a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas played with a heavy heart this weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open as his grandfather passed away on Saturday. He finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under par. In rounds two and three, Thomas made a combined 16 birdies.

Tennessee Titans tailback Derrick Henry was named 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year during the league's official awards show.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green