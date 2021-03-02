Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Thanks to the former Alabama basketball star, the Cleveland Cavaliers are on a four-game winning streak

After a 10-game losing streak, former University of Alabama basketball standout Collin Sexton said enough was enough for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thanks to Sexton, Cleveland has now won four contests in a row over the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets twice. Sexton is averaging 29.7 points, 4.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in that stretch.

On Monday night, the third-year guard dropped 39 points, dished out eight assists, and recorded two steals in a 101-90 win over the Rockets. He was blazing hot from the field, going 12-of-20, including a 4-of-8 mark from three-point range.

In the team's overtime win over the 76ers on Saturday, Sexton added 28 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Philadelphia was 14-2 at home before the loss.

Sexton's efforts have earned him the honor of being named BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for Feb. 24 - March 2.

Honorable mention

Former Alabama tennis player Alexa Guarachi and her doubles partner, Desirae Krawczyk, won the WTA Adelaide International. It was her third WTA title and Guarachi is now ranked 24th in the world.

Donta Hall signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors and was assigned to Toronto's G-League squad, Raptors 905.

Justin Thomas finished tied for 15th at the World Golf Championship with a score of 8-under par.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton