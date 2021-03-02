All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Thanks to the former Alabama basketball star, the Cleveland Cavaliers are on a four-game winning streak
Author:
Updated:
Original:

After a 10-game losing streak, former University of Alabama basketball standout Collin Sexton said enough was enough for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thanks to Sexton, Cleveland has now won four contests in a row over the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets twice. Sexton is averaging 29.7 points, 4.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in that stretch. 

On Monday night, the third-year guard dropped 39 points, dished out eight assists, and recorded two steals in a 101-90 win over the Rockets. He was blazing hot from the field, going 12-of-20, including a 4-of-8 mark from three-point range. 

In the team's overtime win over the 76ers on Saturday, Sexton added 28 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Philadelphia was 14-2 at home before the loss.

Sexton's efforts have earned him the honor of being named BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for Feb. 24 - March 2. 

Honorable mention

  • Former Alabama tennis player Alexa Guarachi and her doubles partner, Desirae Krawczyk, won the WTA Adelaide International. It was her third WTA title and Guarachi is now ranked 24th in the world.
  • Donta Hall signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors and was assigned to Toronto's G-League squad, Raptors 905. 
  • Justin Thomas finished tied for 15th at the World Golf Championship with a score of 8-under par.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

Pro Athlete of the Week Graphic
BamaCentral+

Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Alabama women's basketball forward Jasmine Walker
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Jasmine Walker and Jordan Lewis Earn All-SEC Honors

January 9, 2021, Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford against Auburn in Auburn, AL.
All Things Bama

No. 8 Alabama Basketball Aims to Get Offense Back on Track in Rematch Against Auburn

Crimson Tikes: New Kid in Town
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: New Kid in Town

Gene Stallings was carried off the field after winning the 1992 national championship
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 2, 2021

2A5AF98E-9C41-412C-B25C-88027625B1E6
Recruiting

Class of 2022 Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker: QB Ty Simpson Joins Crimson Tide

132F7199-65FA-486B-A7AE-9A8D54024946
Recruiting

Alabama's Pipeline to NFL Keeping it in the Hunt for 2022 OL Malik Agbo

022721_MBB_Team_MSU_KG6533
BamaCentral+

All Things Bama Podcast: Recapping Moments That Led To Crimson Tide Hoops' SEC Title