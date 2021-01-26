Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Sexton dropped 42 and 25 points in back-to-back games against the Brooklyn Nets this past week

The Brooklyn Nets' 'Big Three' of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no answer for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton this past week.

Sexton netted a career-high 42 points against the NBA's most recent super-team last Wednesday night, leading Cleveland to a 147-135 win in double overtime. At one point, the former University of Alabama standout scored 20 straight points in the overtime periods combined.

Two nights later, he added 25 points and a season-high nine assists in another win over the Nets.

He also became the 5th-quickest and 3rd-youngest player to reach 3,000 career points in franchise history against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Because of those efforts, Sexton is this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the week.

He is averaging nearly 25 points, 4.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds a game this season. Sexton is also shooting 50 percent from the field and 46 percent from three-point range.

Honorable mention

Former Alabama golfers Michael Thompson and Cheyenne Knight finished in the top five of their respective events on the PGA and LPGA tours.

Buffalo Bills running back TJ Yeldon had 56 total yards from scrimmage in the AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his two most recent games, Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green has combined for 33 points, 14 rebounds and two steals off of the bench. Denver won both games over the Phenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19 Levi Wallace