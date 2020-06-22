Bama Central
Crimson Corner: Here's Why the 2020 College Football Season Should Happen ... Without Fans

Joey Blackwell

I know this will probably get me in a lot of hot water, but I feel that it needs to be said.

College football should happen in 2020 ... without fans.

The economic impact on cities like Tuscaloosa will be great, but there is something more important at risk: our health and safety.

Check out the video above where I explain my logic behind hosting college football without fans in 2020. Many of you will probably agree with you. Many more probably won't.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

I'm genuinely curious: what does everyone else think?

