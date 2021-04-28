Crimson Corner: A Sign of Returning to Normalcy

Alabama basketball announced on Wednesday the age groups of its upcoming summer basketball camps, a sign of good things to come

I have to admit, when I first woke up this morning I had no general idea what today's Crimson Corner was going to be about.

As a writer, it can oftentimes be difficult when trying to find a subject to write about. Sure, breaking news and sporting events provide a steady stream of regular news. Those sorts of things are easy to sit back, analyze and let the words flow onto the page.

As modern journalists often do, I turned to social media to see if there was anything gong on to write about. After several refreshes of my computer screen, I stumbled across this Tweet:

And just like that, I found what I was going to write about.

Tweets like that are what get me motivated every day. Lately it seems that more and more frequently these sort of posts are being shared and promoted on social media on various channels. But why does it get me excited?

It certainly isn't because I can attend Alabama basketball's camps. Lord knows I'm too old and too unskilled to shoot a free throw, much less perform on the court.

I'm excited because it's a sign of things returning back to normal.

The Crimson Tide has hosted basketball camps for kids ranging from pre-K all the way through high school annually for quite some time. The camps teach kids a variety of skills and are led by coach Nate Oats and his staff. However, last season saw the camps canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year has been a tough one on all of us, regardless of our situations. For kids, it has been just as difficult. In the spring, they had to quickly adjust from attending class to learning from home. In the summer, they were forced to stay quarantined like the rest of us, taking a lot of fun out of summer vacation.

In the fall, at-home learning remained a staple.

If you think that being isolated and avoiding socializing with friends and family has been difficult on you, just think about how hard it would be if you were a child.

Too often do we sit and think how the ongoing pandemic has impacted adults, but not nearly often enough to we sit and question how it has impacted children. Basketball camps and other summer camps provided by a variety of programs and institutions across the country will go a long way at bringing smiles to children's faces and washing away the pain and struggle that they have gone through over the last 13 months.

Will we ever revert completely back to the way things were? In all honesty, probably not. COVID-19 has left its mark on American society and has impacted our culture in ways that we cannot even begin to predict.

I'm not saying that I'm not rooting for a return to complete normalcy. In fact, I've been known in the past as an adamant supporter of the state of Alabama returning back to the way things were. However, just because I am a supporter of the good ol' days doesn't mean that I don't see the trends and the direction that our society is headed.

Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne has hinted at a full Bryant-Denny Stadium in the fall. Sewell-Thomas Stadium is already having an increased capacity. Coleman Coliseum is expected to have full attendance by next season. Will masks be required? Probably. Will COVID-19 vaccinations be a requirement for entry? Again, possibly.

Hopefully I'm wrong, because Lord knows I'm ready to leave the house with my mask left behind on my dresser.

Until that day comes, though, I'm perfectly content to see our children be able to experience the activities that they so desperately missed.

To learn more about Alabama basketball's camps, click here.