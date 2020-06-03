Crimson Corner: A Tribute to a Worthy Opponent

Former Auburn coach Pat Dye passed away on Monday at the age of 80 due to kidney failure.

With four SEC titles during his 12-year coaching tenure on The Plains as well as a 6-6 record against Alabama, Dye elevated the Tigers from 'Little Brother' status to a legitimate rival.

While Dye left many Crimson Tide fans with a bad taste in their mouth, that's exactly what the old-school ball coach would have wanted. Say what you want about the man, but the Blythe, Ga. native loved his Tigers.

In the video above, Bama Central's own Joey Blackwell takes some time to reflect on the life and career of Pat Dye, one of the most worthy of opponents that Alabama ever faced on the gridiron.